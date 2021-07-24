Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Gallery

More than 150 people enjoy town's first ever Pride event

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:57 PM July 24, 2021   
People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

A town's first ever Pride event attracted at least 150 people and will return next year on an even bigger scale.

The sun shone on Castle Meadow in Bungay on Saturday afternoon (July 24) as people enjoyed a bake-off and an outfit competition during the town's Pride Picnic.

Organiser Leon Bedwell, 22, said: "I feel it's gone really well. It's been really laid-back, there has been a fun energy, and the weather has been perfect."

People enjoy the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

They said that a lot of passers-by "came and sat and stayed and enjoyed it".

"Someone came up to me and said, 'I've lived in Suffolk for a long time and I didn't have any other friends who are LGBT'.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

"The fact that can happen is wonderful. Our goal was to show there is a community here, and this is what we've done. Everybody here felt a sense of community and home and being appreciated."

Mx Bedwell said that this year organisers had decided to keep the event simple because they didn't know if it would be cancelled due to coronavirus.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

Most Read

  1. 1 Banned motorist admits dangerous driving around town
  2. 2 Family fundraising for Aimee, 16, after leukaemia diagnosis
  3. 3 More than 150 people enjoy town's first ever Pride event
  1. 4 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  2. 5 Care worker in court for causing A145 motorcycle crash
  3. 6 Bungay's first Pride event to take place this weekend
  4. 7 New signs to be installed after grandmother killed crossing A143
  5. 8 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  6. 9 Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk almost double in a week
  7. 10 Sexual misconduct allegations against Suffolk police officers revealed under FoI laws

"Next year it will be much bigger, with more things to do," they said.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

The castle in Bungay decked out in the pride colours

Bungay Castle decked out in the pride colours for the town's first ever Pride festival on July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24.

People enjoying the first ever Bungay Pride event on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill

A bake-off was part of the events at the first ever Bungay Pride festival

A bake-off was part of the events at the first ever Bungay Pride festival on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Andrew Atterwill


Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artists' impression of the proposed new care village in Halesworth

Plans unveiled for new care village to 'address real shortfall' in town

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Beccles Food and Drink Festival will return in August.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival confirms August return

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Maynard and his neighbour, John Riches, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHA

Couple in court after woman injured by 'out-of-control' dogs

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Martin Evans, left, Col David Dickey and centre chairman Judy Cloke after the rededicating of the 446th Bomber Group plaque.

Dreams realised as new community centre is officially unveiled

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus