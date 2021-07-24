Gallery
More than 150 people enjoy town's first ever Pride event
- Credit: Andrew Atterwill
A town's first ever Pride event attracted at least 150 people and will return next year on an even bigger scale.
The sun shone on Castle Meadow in Bungay on Saturday afternoon (July 24) as people enjoyed a bake-off and an outfit competition during the town's Pride Picnic.
Organiser Leon Bedwell, 22, said: "I feel it's gone really well. It's been really laid-back, there has been a fun energy, and the weather has been perfect."
They said that a lot of passers-by "came and sat and stayed and enjoyed it".
"Someone came up to me and said, 'I've lived in Suffolk for a long time and I didn't have any other friends who are LGBT'.
"The fact that can happen is wonderful. Our goal was to show there is a community here, and this is what we've done. Everybody here felt a sense of community and home and being appreciated."
Mx Bedwell said that this year organisers had decided to keep the event simple because they didn't know if it would be cancelled due to coronavirus.
"Next year it will be much bigger, with more things to do," they said.