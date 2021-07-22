Bungay's first Pride event to take place this weekend

Published: 1:28 PM July 22, 2021

A town's first ever Pride event is "going from strength to strength", despite being postponed by a month.

Bungay Pride Picnic will take place this weekend on Castle Meadow to celebrate Pride month, which ran throughout June.

The landmark event had been scheduled for June 26, but was pushed back until Saturday after prime minister Boris Johnson announced a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Bungay's first Pride Picnic will take place at Castle Meadow on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The extra weeks of planning saw a number of people and groups show their support for the event.

A bake-off competition will be among the added events on the day, with visitors able to bring their bakes to be judged before 1.45pm, while the nearby Bigod's Kitchen will be running a cake raffle as well as a number of Pride-themed specials.

All money raised from the picnic will go towards the Norfolk LGBT+ Project.

Leon Bedwell has organised Bungay's first Pride event - the Bungay Pride Picnic. - Credit: Leon Bedwell

You may also want to watch:

Organiser Leon Bedwell said: "It is a charity I have benefitted from myself and this is my way of giving back to them.

"Since we announced our plans, so many people said they would love to do something to help.

"It really has gone from strength to strength and so many people are looking forward to it."

The 22-year-old initially praised the Bungay community after seeing no negative responses to the event.

Speaking ahead of the event this weekend, they said: "It has been really amazing and I feel so grateful.

"I have still yet to see anyone say anything negative about it which is something I wasn't expecting.

"You have to have the mentality and be prepared that there will be people who want to put you down, so when it doesn't happen it makes you beyond overjoyed.

"I am in awe of that.

"Everyone has really come together and I have had so many messages of thanks."

Mx Bedwell is already hoping to build on the success of the picnic, with plans for a community-led support group in the early stages for the town.

They said: "If there is one that Pride has shown, it is that people want this and need a place to come together and talk.

"It is something I wish I had and I want to give other people that opportunity."

The picnic will begin at 1pm on Saturday, July 24, at Castle Meadow in Bungay.