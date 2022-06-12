Bungay's Pride Picnic celebrates second year

Lexi Forbes and Tabatha Parsons at the Bungay Pride Picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The sun shone over hundreds of people picnicking and waving rainbow flags with pride in Bungay on Saturday.

More than 200 people attended the Bungay Pride Picnic - which took place at the castle - where events included a costume competition, a bake sale and a raffle.

The event was put together by Leon Bedwell and Sustainable Bungay.

It helped raise more than £300 for the Norfolk LGBT+ Project.

Kieran Shadbolt at the Bungay Pride picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mx Bedwell said: "It's been a wonderful day.

"People have been coming in and out, which has just been amazing."

Suffolk libraries were also in attendance showcasing a range of LGBT+ books for children.

"It's been a rousing success," Mx Bedwell said.

"People were picnicking and really having a wonderful and relaxed time around the castle bailey.

"Everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves which is all we can ask for."

Laura Minns enjoying an afternoon tea at the Bungay Pride Picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event also held an open-mic session, inviting new and experienced musicians to perform in front of crowds.

Sustainable Bungay's Kate Jackson said: "I think that our musical performance was a highlight. It was brilliant.

"We had some experienced musicians who played sets but we also had youngsters getting on stage for the first time to show off their talents.

Gemma Beard and Arya Green playing with streamers at Bungay Pride picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We're all about creating inclusive and resilient communities as well as supporting providers. And today's picnic has been a brilliant part of that.

"We had a low-waste picnic, where it's not about selling loads of stuff, it's about people coming together and celebrating who we all are."

Leon Bedwell from Bungay Pride and Kate Jackson from Sustainable Bungay at the Pride Picnic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Before things were packed away, Mx Bedwell was thinking ahead to next year's event.

"We want it to be just as big and exciting as this year," they said.

"This gives the community, both in Bungay and the LGBT+ community, the chance to be themselves.

"We are actually looking for people to get involved with next year's pride events.

"Kate has been absolutely incredible and we would like more people to come on board to make this grow."

For more information, visit the Norfolk LGBT+ Project on Facebook, or email sustainablebungay@hotmail.com

Toto Reche at Bungay Pride - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



