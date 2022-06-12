Bungay's Pride Picnic celebrates second year
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
The sun shone over hundreds of people picnicking and waving rainbow flags with pride in Bungay on Saturday.
More than 200 people attended the Bungay Pride Picnic - which took place at the castle - where events included a costume competition, a bake sale and a raffle.
The event was put together by Leon Bedwell and Sustainable Bungay.
It helped raise more than £300 for the Norfolk LGBT+ Project.
Mx Bedwell said: "It's been a wonderful day.
"People have been coming in and out, which has just been amazing."
Suffolk libraries were also in attendance showcasing a range of LGBT+ books for children.
"It's been a rousing success," Mx Bedwell said.
"People were picnicking and really having a wonderful and relaxed time around the castle bailey.
"Everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves which is all we can ask for."
Most Read
- 1 Plane and helicopter come within 50ft of collison at Beccles Airfield
- 2 Ferry tours and kayaking offered at Broads festival
- 3 Bungay's Pride Picnic celebrates second year
- 4 Woman taken to hospital following four-car crash on A146
- 5 Which local towns and villages were bombed by Zeppelin’s in WW1?
- 6 Obituary: Farmer known as 'the Suffolk Ploughman' dies aged 82
- 7 Broads Life Festival to hit Beccles this weekend
- 8 Woman died while wrangled in dispute over horse, inquest hears
- 9 Missing 24-year-old woman found safe and well
- 10 Golf club fails in bid to allow rabbit shooting on town common
The event also held an open-mic session, inviting new and experienced musicians to perform in front of crowds.
Sustainable Bungay's Kate Jackson said: "I think that our musical performance was a highlight. It was brilliant.
"We had some experienced musicians who played sets but we also had youngsters getting on stage for the first time to show off their talents.
"We're all about creating inclusive and resilient communities as well as supporting providers. And today's picnic has been a brilliant part of that.
"We had a low-waste picnic, where it's not about selling loads of stuff, it's about people coming together and celebrating who we all are."
Before things were packed away, Mx Bedwell was thinking ahead to next year's event.
"We want it to be just as big and exciting as this year," they said.
"This gives the community, both in Bungay and the LGBT+ community, the chance to be themselves.
"We are actually looking for people to get involved with next year's pride events.
"Kate has been absolutely incredible and we would like more people to come on board to make this grow."
For more information, visit the Norfolk LGBT+ Project on Facebook, or email sustainablebungay@hotmail.com