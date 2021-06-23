Town's Pride picnic postponed following restrictions delay
A town's first Pride event has been postponed following the delayed end of coronavirus restrictions.
Bungay's planned Pride Picnic event was due to take place at Castle Meadow on Saturday, June 26.
However, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement earlier this month, organiser Leon Bedwell has pushed the event back until Saturday, July 24.
They said: "Because of Covid-19 restrictions, we have decided to postpone Pride to Saturday July 24 to follow guidelines and to giving everyone a chance to work on their outfits."
Previously, the 22-year-old, who was born and raised in Bungay, hailed the response to the event.
They said: "Pride is a celebration of that feeling of otherness and making your own community.
"Bungay is a diverse and beautiful place with lovely people here and I have been really overwhelmed by the positive response.
"The reaction has really shocked me in the best way possible and I have been really inspired and emboldened."