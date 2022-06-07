Bungay Pride picnic set to return for second year

A town's Pride picnic will return for its second year after a successful debut in 2021.

Crowds are set to gather at Bungay Castle Bailey once again this weekend for the return of the Bungay Pride Picnic.

Organiser Leon Bedwell said: "It is the second year we are doing this and it's very exciting.

"We were really pleased with how last year's event went and to end up having about 200 people come along was just beyond what we could have ever imagined.

"We had been hoping for 50, so it was really nice to see so many people come along.

"This year we are hoping to put on an event that is just as exciting and build on where we left off.

As well as encouraging families and visitors to bring a picnic to the event, guests will be able to enjoy an array of activities, including face painting and a raffle.

Mx Bedwell said: "One of the new things were doing this year is having a children's story area with Suffolk Libraries showcasing LGBT+ books.

"There's also going to be a cake competition with themed cakes which is being run by Bungay Community Support.

"Everyone loved and seemed to really enjoy the picnic last year so we really wanted to bring that back.

"We'd love people to bring their own picnics, but it's so important for people to take home their rubbish too so we can make this event as sustainable as possible."

The event, at Bungay Castle Bailey on Saturday, June 11 from 1.30pm, will raise money and awareness for the Norfolk LGBT Project.

Mx Bedwell said: "It's going to be a lot of fun.

"It couldn't happen without the help of Sustainable Bungay and I'm really pleased we're able to bring it back for a second year.

"This gives the community, both in Bungay and the LGBT community, the chance to be themselves.

"What has been interesting after last year's event was seeing how many towns, no matter how small, are now putting on Pride events.

"If anyone feels they aren't being seen, they should just go for it and start their own celebration."