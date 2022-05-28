Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk school transforms wasted space into nature garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:33 AM May 28, 2022
Left to right: Steve from Butterflies, Cllr Judy Cloke vice chair of governors Hayley Payne with year 4 pupils

Left to right: Steve from Butterflies of Britain, Cllr Judy Cloke, Hayley Payne, vice chair of governors, with year four pupils - Credit: Bungay Primary School

A Suffolk school has transformed an area of wasted space into a nature garden after receiving more than £1,600 of funding.

Bungay Primary School formed a plan to develop an unused area of land at the back of the school into an outdoor learning classroom. 

The area was cleared by volunteers during the school summer holiday in 2021, before the school invested in Butterflies of Britain, Steve and Lindsey Moore, who created an entire programme of outdoor learning.

County councillor Judy Cloke visited the school and arranged for the £1,674.29 needed to complete the project to be donated by Suffolk County Council.

Bungay Primary School was awarded more than £1,600 of funding to create a nature garden

Bungay Primary School was awarded more than £1,600 of funding to create a nature garden - Credit: Bungay Primary School

A dilapidated pond area has been fenced off after the old decking area had become rotten. The area has been equipped with a new decking area that allows children to get up close with nature.

Hayley Payne, vice chair of governors, said: "Councillor Cloke and Suffolk County Council have provided the children with something truly unique to Bungay Primary School.

"This amazing opportunity will support the learning and environmental engagement of children within the community, who attend the school, for many years to come."

