Bungay centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with son's return

Thelma Gascoyne with a radiant, beaming smile, "delighted", to have received a special birthday card for her landmark century birthday from the Queen. - Credit: Chevington Lodge

A Bungay centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday with a visit from her professor son from the University of Texas.

Thelma Gascoyne, née Upjohn, who lives at Chevington Lodge care home in Bungay, celebrated the special occasion on Saturday.

She was joined by her son Peter, who has been working in the United States as professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Texas in Houston until returning to the family home in Beccles recently.

Mrs Gascoyne said: "It was lovely to see my Peter at the party for my birthday, it was really special."

She has always been a fan of the Queen so to receive a birthday card was a special moment for her.

She said: "I was delighted. I have always loved the Queen, we all have. I am very happy."

Mrs Gascoyne attended the Lonsdale school in Norwich and later worked for Norfolk County Council.

She married Russell Gascoyne in 1950 and they settled in Beccles in 1957.

Thelma Gascoyne signing at choir. - Credit: Chevington Lodge

The couple were keen Broads sailors until very late in life and Mrs Gascoyne enjoyed singing Gilbert and Sullivan operetta with the Waveney Light Opera Group and in Barsham church choir.

She also worked for several years as a deputy registrar for Waveney District Council, and took pride in serving for her community.

Mrs Gascoyne's son Peter was in attendance among 40 guests for the party at the care home.

The 70-year-old said: "My mum's dream since she has been in care in 2015 has always been for me to return to the Beccles family home.

"A few days before her birthday on Saturday, she had the double celebration of my wife and I moving into the family home after we both retired in the US before her own birthday party.

"My mum has always been a massive fan of the Queen, so it was a really nice and touching moment the emotional impact the Queen's card had on my mother.

"My mother's memory usually is very very short term, so for her to still be talking about her party a few days on shows how monumental of a moment it is in her life."