'Rest in peace, rise in glory' - Bungay mourns the Queen

Bruce Seaman with his flag in his garden at half mast in honour of her majesty's death - Credit: Bruno Brown

People in Bungay paid their respects after the death of the Queen.

Residents were laying flowers at the war memorial and signing books of condolences at St Mary's Church and Trinity Church in town.

Edward Land, associate minister of Holy Trinity, Bungay, said: "She mightily fulfilled her vow to serve the country as our Queen, and she did it with resounding commitment, duty and honour.

"Faith was a big party of the great Queen's life and I believe truly that her love for Jesus helped her fulfil her duties with such tremendous esteem, a great example to all of how one should conduct themselves.

"She will rest in peace and rise in glory."

Rev Edward Land on the roof of Trinity Church with the flag at half mast on Friday morning - Credit: Bruno Brown

Trinity Church and St Mary's Church will both host special services in memory of her majesty on Sunday, September 11.

Bruce Seaman, owner of Bedingham Farm, was 21 years old when the Queen took to the throne, and he recalls the day King George VI died in 1952.

The 90-year-old said: "At the time I was milking cows when we learned the news of King George's death.

"My brother Tim and I drove from Melton Constable, where we worked, to Sandringham on the morning of his death.

"It was a very very foggy morning - we all stood beside the road and gathered to watch Elizabeth's father carried to Wolfterton train station, where he was then transported to Westminister Hall.

"It was a day I will never forget.

"Elizabeth was a tremendous Queen who served this country outstandingly with great pride.

"I am proud to have survived and witnessed her majesty's entire reign," Mr Seaman said.

School teacher Lee Squire, 22, said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the Queens death.

"My whole life she has been the figurehead of this country and I never imagined this day.

"It is going to take some getting used to when sing the national anthem as we cheer England on at the World Cup in November."

Bigods Castle in Bungay wit its flag at half mast - Credit: Bruno Brown

Town Reeve Olly Barnes, speaking on behalf of Bungay Town Trust, said: "It is deeply sad that the momentous reign of the Queen has ended.

"Her Majesty's dedication and commitment throughout her reign have been unwavering.

"I, and the Town Trust, share the nation's mourning and send our deepest condolences to the family."