'Rest in peace, rise in glory' - Bungay mourns the Queen
- Credit: Bruno Brown
People in Bungay paid their respects after the death of the Queen.
Residents were laying flowers at the war memorial and signing books of condolences at St Mary's Church and Trinity Church in town.
Edward Land, associate minister of Holy Trinity, Bungay, said: "She mightily fulfilled her vow to serve the country as our Queen, and she did it with resounding commitment, duty and honour.
"Faith was a big party of the great Queen's life and I believe truly that her love for Jesus helped her fulfil her duties with such tremendous esteem, a great example to all of how one should conduct themselves.
"She will rest in peace and rise in glory."
Trinity Church and St Mary's Church will both host special services in memory of her majesty on Sunday, September 11.
Bruce Seaman, owner of Bedingham Farm, was 21 years old when the Queen took to the throne, and he recalls the day King George VI died in 1952.
Most Read
- 1 'Alien' weed growing 20cm per day and clogging up River Waveney
- 2 A146 blocked and person injured after two-vehicle crash
- 3 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
- 4 Waveney pays tribute to the Queen
- 5 Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk
- 6 Headteacher fears energy costs may impact pupils' learning
- 7 Suffolk venues announce closures in wake of the Queen's death
- 8 Appeal after man exposes himself in village
- 9 What are the plans for the Queen's funeral?
- 10 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
The 90-year-old said: "At the time I was milking cows when we learned the news of King George's death.
"My brother Tim and I drove from Melton Constable, where we worked, to Sandringham on the morning of his death.
"It was a very very foggy morning - we all stood beside the road and gathered to watch Elizabeth's father carried to Wolfterton train station, where he was then transported to Westminister Hall.
"It was a day I will never forget.
"Elizabeth was a tremendous Queen who served this country outstandingly with great pride.
"I am proud to have survived and witnessed her majesty's entire reign," Mr Seaman said.
School teacher Lee Squire, 22, said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the Queens death.
"My whole life she has been the figurehead of this country and I never imagined this day.
"It is going to take some getting used to when sing the national anthem as we cheer England on at the World Cup in November."
Town Reeve Olly Barnes, speaking on behalf of Bungay Town Trust, said: "It is deeply sad that the momentous reign of the Queen has ended.
"Her Majesty's dedication and commitment throughout her reign have been unwavering.
"I, and the Town Trust, share the nation's mourning and send our deepest condolences to the family."