Town's rotary club supports appeal for Ukraine with £2,000 donation

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:01 PM March 28, 2022
bungay rotary club

President Brian Cloke was pleased to announce the donation. - Credit: Bungay Rotary Club

A town's rotary club is supporting a vital appeal for Ukraine with a £2,000 donation which will be sent to the national disaster committee.

President Brian Cloke was able to tell the Bungay Rotary Club’s annual charter night dinner at the community centre of the amount, and said he was proud that the club was able to support the appeal.

The club raised £1,094 with a collection at the town’s central Co-operative store and £250 with another collection in the town centre, while a further £740 has been added from club funds.

rotary club

Bungay Rotary Club members. - Credit: Bungay Rotary Club

Mr Cloke was responding to the toast to the club, and reviewed a year which had been made difficult by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

He said the club had been able to provide much-needed reading books for the libraries at the town’s two primary schools, and had also contributed significantly to a Suffolk campaign to provide smoke alarms in hundreds of homes that needed them.

A raffle also raised £245 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. 

Bungay News

