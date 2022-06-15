Bungay set to host Suffolk Day celebrations

Former Bungay mayor John Adams has coordinated a number of events for Suffolk Day 2022 - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Bungay is to play host to a special day celebrating the best of the county next week.

This year's Suffolk Day will be hosted in Framlingham and Bungay on Tuesday, June 21.

BBC Radio Suffolk will broadcast live from Bungay's Butter Cross from 10am until 2pm, with Wayne Bavin presenting his show live from the town.

Suffolk Day will be hosted from Bungay's Butter Cross - Credit: Archant © 2011

During the show, Mr Bavin will host a number of interviews with local organisations to discuss the history of Bungay, including book printers Clays, the Green Dragon micro-brewery, author James Mayhew, and the producers of the internationally recognised Bigod Cheese.

Former town mayor John Adams, who has helped co-ordinate events on the day, said: "We are very pleased and proud to be hosting this year's Suffolk Day in Bungay.

"Throughout the day we will have quite a range of people who have kindly agreed to to take part.

"We are a town with a lot of rich history and have a lot going for us.

"Our retail outlets are all unique and bespoke, and we have some great traditional shops like the butchers and greengrocers, not to mention some great cafes and restaurants.

"The environment and nature here is great, but people often forget about us, so this is a case of getting the word out about the town and what we have to offer.

"Hopefully it gives people a flavour of what we're about and makes them want to visit."

The Suffolk Day proclamation will also be read in front of the Butter Cross in Bungay as part of the day's celebrations.

First launched in 2017, the day is an open invitation for people and businesses to celebrate the county as they see fit. It is always held on the summer solstice, which this year falls on Tuesday, June 21.

This year, it will form part of the Festival of Suffolk celebrations - a series of events between May and September to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The event is supported by Suffolk County Council, the East Anglian Daily Times and many other organisations and businesses.