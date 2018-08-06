Calls for increased police presence after teenage boy is pushed into bushes and sexually assaulted

Published: 4:38 PM August 6, 2018 Updated: 8:10 PM October 10, 2020

The mayor of Bungay has called for an increased police presence after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted along a popular dog-walking route.

Castle Lane, Bungay. Photo: James Carr. - Credit: Archant

The assault happened between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, August 4, in Castle Lane.

The victim, a teenage boy, reported to police that he was pushed into some bushes and sexually assaulted.

When friends of the victim began calling for him the suspect ran off.

The town has been left shaken by the attack.

Bungay mayor Mick Lincoln said: “I was very shocked to hear about this happening in Bungay – I’ve always regarded the town as a safe place.

“I honestly can’t remember something like this happening before.

“Up until now most people would regard Bungay as a safe place.

“It goes against everything I thought about how safe a place the town is – I’m just very shocked this could happen in my town.”

Mr Lincoln added: “I think like many people, including the police themselves, I have been concerned about the cuts in police numbers and the lack of a visible presence.

“I think it is important following up from this that police look to have a higher visible presence in Bungay – it would certainly reassure people going forward.

“I hope the police can get to the bottom of this quickly and I’m sure people of the town will cooperate all they can.

Ann Bagnoud lives near to where the attack took place and branded it as “dreadful”.

She said: “It’s horrible, I’m glad I’ve got a dog – she makes me feel safe.

“Obviously the same as anybody else I would like to see more of a police presence walking the streets but I know with all the problems it is difficult to ask for.”

The 83-year-old first found out about the assault through friends and said: “They are horrified that something like that can happen on a quiet lane in Bungay.”

Anyone who was in the area of Castle Lane and Quaves Lane, or the surrounding alleyways, between 8pm and 11pm on Saturday should contact East CID on 101 quoting reference 44061/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.