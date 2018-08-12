Police hunt continues after teenage boy is sexually assaulted in country lane

Published: 4:09 PM August 12, 2018 Updated: 8:10 PM October 10, 2020

Police investigating the serious sexual assault of a teenage boy in Bungay have conducted checks in the area one week on from the shocking attack.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday, August 4, a teenage boy was pushed into some bushes then sexually assaulted as he walked through Castle Lane.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Earsham Street when friends of the victim could be heard calling out for him.

Since the attack the boy has been supported by specialist trained officers and extra police patrols have been taking place in the area to provide reassurance for fearful residents

Officers have been undertaking numerous enquiries in the town since the attack, including house to house and CCTV, alongside forensic work.

The suspect responsible for the appalling assault is described as a man around 6ft 2in tall and of slim build – his age is unknown.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

Between 8pm and 11pm last night officers conducted checks around Castle lane, Castle Orchard, Quaves Lane and Priory Lane.

They spoke with 65 people over the course of the checks.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wallace said: “I am grateful to everyone who took the time to assist the investigation by stopping and speaking with our officers.

“We are continuing to support and work with the victim, whilst pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible for this attack.”

She added: “I would urge anyone with any information at all about this incident to contact us without delay.”

Anyone who believes they saw a male matching the description above in Bungay at any time during Saturday 4 August, or who was in the area of Castle Lane, Quaves Lane, Earsham Street, or the surrounding alleyways, between 8pm and 11pm is asked to make contact.

In addition to this, anyone driving in the roads stated above on the evening of the attack with a dash cam in their vehicle is also asked to come forward.

Calls should be made to the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft on 101 quoting reference 44061/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.