Police release description of man responsible for sexual assault of teenage boy

Published: 1:18 AM August 7, 2018 Updated: 8:10 PM October 10, 2020

Police have released a description of the man responsible for the sexual assault of a teenage boy in a secluded country lane.

On Saturday, August 4, a teenage boy was pushed over into some bushes and sexually assaulted in Castle Lane, Bungay.

After speaking with the victim further, detectives have established the attack took place at around 9.30pm.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Earsham Street when friends of the victim could be heard calling for him.

The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers and has now been able to provide a description of the offender.

He is a man of unknown age, wearing a black hooded top, black trousers, and black trainers.

Police are undertaking a number of enquiries in the town, including house to house and CCTV, alongside forensic work.

A police spokesman said: “Extra police patrols will also be taking place in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who believes they saw a male matching the description above in Bungay at any time during Saturday.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Castle Lane, Quaves Lane, Earsham Street, or the surrounding alleyways, between 8pm and 11pm on Saturday, who saw or heard anything that may be able to assist the inquiry.

Anyone driving in the roads stated above that evening with a dash cam in their vehicle is also asked to come forward.

Calls should be made to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 44061/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.