Aviation museum to celebrate 50th anniversary

Flixton aviation museum is going to be bustling this Sunday as they celebrate the museums 50th anniversary - Credit: Gary Stebbing

An east Suffolk aviation museum will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this Sunday with a special exhibition planned.

Flixton Aviation museum, just outside of Bungay, will be unveiling a new plane in the museum for guests to visit as part of the celebrations.

Museum manager Gary Stebbing said: "Our new airplane will be on show for visitors. We are proud to be displaying the very famous Sherwood Ranger.

"The Sherwood Ranger is a plane with a very interesting history, a history attached to this country and we are happy to add it to the museums collection of air craft."

Inside the hanger at the aviation museum - Credit: Gary Stebbing

On Sunday, in celebration of the milestone anniversary, there will be various competitions and quizzes for guests to partake in, the unveiling of a memorial bench, and raffle prizes available.

And, weather permitting, there will also be a special surprise for guests.

Mr Stebbing said: "I can't reveal any more information, the only clue is that if the weather is nice there will be a special surprise for visitors."