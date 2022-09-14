Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Aviation museum to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bruno Brown

Published: 11:03 AM September 14, 2022
Flixton aviation museum is going to be bustling this Sunday

An east Suffolk aviation museum will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this Sunday with a special exhibition planned.

Flixton Aviation museum, just outside of Bungay, will be unveiling a new plane in the museum for guests to visit as part of the celebrations.

Museum manager Gary Stebbing said: "Our new airplane will be on show for visitors. We are proud to be displaying the very famous Sherwood Ranger.

"The Sherwood Ranger is a plane with a very interesting history, a history attached to this country and we are happy to add it to the museums collection of air craft."

Inside the hanger at the aviation museum

On Sunday, in celebration of the milestone anniversary, there will be various competitions and quizzes for guests to partake in, the unveiling of a memorial bench, and raffle prizes available.

And, weather permitting, there will also be a special surprise for guests.

Mr Stebbing said: "I can't reveal any more information, the only clue is that if the weather is nice there will be a special surprise for visitors."

