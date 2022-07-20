Tennis club serving up a treat with 'fun' fundraising marathon

The refurbished tennis courts at Bungay, at the unveiling in September last year, with coach Gary Howe kneeling left. - Credit: Terry Reeve

A tennis club is encouraging members to serve and volley their way around the clock during a special 24-hour fundraising event at the end of this month.

Bungay Tennis Club will be hosting a 24-hour tennis marathon as it aims to raise funds for a new club hut and also the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, July 30 and finishing at 10am the following day, the charity event organised by the club will take place for the first time in many years.

It returns following a reduction in opportunities to fundraise due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Committee member and event organiser Gary Howe said: “The event promises to be a lot of fun and it would be brilliant to see lots of non-members getting involved.

“The East Anglian Air Ambulance is an amazing cause that is of huge importance across the entire region, and we want to raise as much as possible.”

So far 26 members and friends have signed up to play through the small hours, and many more would be welcome, to enjoy the fun and boost the fundraising.

The Bungay Tennis Club JustGiving page - Credit: Bungay Tennis Club JustGiving

Club president Terry Reeve added: “We also want to raise money for a new club hut next to the tennis courts at the Maltings Meadow to improve our facilities for members.

“We are also very pleased to be supported by local businesses who are helping us with refreshments during the event, as well as adding prizes for our raffle and presentation medals at the end.”

The businesses include Tindall’s Brewery, Earsham Street Café, Boots Pharmacy, Little Green Wholefood Shop, Earsham Street Fish, and Kitchen Kave.

Players are encouraged to seek sponsorship from friends and families of over £50 in total, to be rewarded with a commemorative 24-hour Tennis Marathon medal and bottle of Tindall’s ale.

With all funds raised to be shared between EAAA and the club, the amount raised for the club will be matched - from its own reserves - for the provision, supply and installation of the new hut.

Visit the club website or the online JustGiving page for further details.