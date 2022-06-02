Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Town crier proclamation kicks off Bungay Platinum Jubilee fun

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:44 PM June 2, 2022
Bungay town crier Martin Payne ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee proclamation.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee proclamation. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Martin Payne roared, the bells chimed - and Bungay's Jubilee festivities were off to a flying start.

From the Butter Cross, Mr Payne, town crier, read the official proclamation marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne, and the bells of St Mary’s Church rung out their congratulations to the country’s beloved monarch.

Mr Payne said: "It is fantastic to be involved and to be a part of history today to mark something that has never happened before and might not happen again.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne during the proclamation of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne during the proclamation of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Terry Reeve

"Bungay has a great tradition of celebrating and it's great to see so many people come together to mark the occasion."

Ahead of the town crier's proclamation, all eyes turned to the sky as a Lancaster bomber flew overhead to mark the occasion.

Watched by the masses, including town mayor, Tony Dawes, and town reeve, Olly Barnes, the historic aircraft of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight made three turns in the bright sunshine to the delight of the watching crowds, the figure of justice atop the ancient Butter Cross steadfastly also paying her silent tribute.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2. - Credit: Terry Reeve

As part of the proclamation, he said: "Today in our nation and throughout the commonwealth, we are celebrating our glorious Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Platinum, the most noble of metals and more precious even than gold.

"It is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and overseas territories and all the capital cities of the commonwealth.

Crowds gathered in Bungay for the town crier's jubilee proclamation

Crowds gathered in Bungay for the town crier's jubilee proclamation - Credit: Reece Hanson

"Let it be known, that in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty that we are one nation and one commonwealth. God save the Queen."

Further events were held throughout the day, including performances at Bungay Castle from 7pm, where the Fisher Theatre presented Love and Duty to celebrate the Queen's reign with music, dance and drama, while the Castle Choir also sang.

A beacon will be lit by the town mayor and reeve at 9.10pm, before the Bungay Overture will be performed by William Drew-Batty.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Further jubilee flypasts will take place over the weekend, with a Spitfire taking to the skies above Bungay at 3.42pm on Friday and 12.34pm on Saturday, while a Hurricane will complete the spectacle at 12.20pm on Sunday.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne, town reeve Olly Barnes and mayor Tony Dawes for the proclamation.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne, town reeve Olly Barnes and mayor Tony Dawes for the proclamation of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Terry Reeve

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2. - Credit: Reece Hanson

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2.

The Lancaster bomber flying over Bungay for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 2. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Bungay town crier Martin Payne ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee proclamation.

Bungay town crier Martin Payne ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee proclamation. - Credit: Reece Hanson


