Bungay Town FC welcome newest sponsor

Bungay Town Football Club have welcomed their latest sponsor of the club.

The Waveney Valley Leisure Centre is the latest organisation to join the long list of sponsors of Bungay Town FC.

Sales manager of the leisure centre, Rebecca Harrison, said the centre was pleased to support the local club.

She said: “This is the first football club we have sponsored and also the first sports club.

"We are proud to be supporting.

“It is all about community engagement - finding local partners to support and we are pleased to help.”

Waveney Valley Leisure Centre is seeking to make arrangements for Bungay FC players to have reduced membership fees.

Bungay FC Chairman, John Fuller, welcomed the latest support from Waveney Valley Leisure Centre, and said it was the first season of what he hoped would be many years of the centre's support.