Town reeve to continue in role for second year

Published: 12:43 PM November 16, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020

A town reeve will retain her historic robes and chain for a second consecutive year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Bungay town reeve Judy Cloke, who has held the role since December 2019, will continue for a further 12 months, after being invited to do so by the Bungay Town Trust.

The identity of the new reeve, which is nominated by the outing holder, is usually a well-guarded secret until the annual town meeting on the first Tuesday in December, due to take place this year at the Fisher Theatre.

However, as a result of the pandemic, the annual meeting, and the town dinner which precedes it, have been cancelled this year.

Mrs Cloke, who also serves as ward councillor for Bungay and Wainford on East Suffolk Council, said she was pleased to accept the invitation to continue in the historic figurehead role and was grateful to the Trust for offering her the opportunity of a second year.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I was stunned at first to be asked to do another year, but I am pleased because it gives me the opportunity to progress many of the projects I have started.

“I was particularly disappointed not to be able to host the town dinner, as it is a big event in the town’s social calendar, but I hope to hold it next year in the new community centre.”

Mrs Cloke, who is chair of the Bungay Community Centre trustees, was instrumental in securing the funding for the centre, which is now under construction at the playing field in St John’s Road.

Her fundraising for the year ahead will continue to raise money for the construction, as well as supporting the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Despite difficulties in getting building supplies, Mrs Cloke said she hoped the centre will open early in 2021, and praised the work of builders Sprake and Tyrell for keeping the project within budget.

Mrs Cloke, who is married with two adult daughters and works for the Department for Work and Pensions, has also been involved with the Bungay Society and the Castle Trust, as well as being a trustee of the Bungay United Charities.

The Town Trust accounts, which are normally presented at the Town Meeting in December, will be available to view on the town centre noticeboard and the Trust website from December 1.