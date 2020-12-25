Annual tradition of giving out hampers continues

Published: 10:30 AM December 25, 2020

A time-honoured tradition has continued in Bungay this Christmas.

Each year, the Bungay Town Trust delivers Christmas hampers to residents of the Trust's Almshouses as one of the first roles for the newly appointed town Reeve.

While there is a familiar face in the role this year - councillor Judy Cloke was asked to retain the historic chains and robes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - the traditional visits have continued, arranged by chairman of the Almshouse branch Richard Cundy and committee member Mary Sprake, both of who are former Reeves.

Jean Coote with Bungay Town Reeve Judy Cloke - Credit: Bungay Town Trust

After delivering hamers to Staithe Close and Outney Road earlier this month, Mrs Cloke said: "It is a real joy to be doing this again, albeit in different circumstances from last year.

"I was worried slightly about keeping people chatting on their doorsteps in the cold, but the weather was kind to us and it was relatively warm in the sun."

Keith Brown with Bungay Town Reeve Judy Cloke - Credit: Bungay Town Trust



