Town's walk and talk scheme helps locals connect to the community

The Walk and Talk scheme has launched in Bungay, offering walks around the town and the surrounding area. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A town's walk and talk scheme is helping people connect with nature and socialise with others as we still emerge from the aftereffects of Covid.

The scheme has been set up by Bungay Community Support (BCS) and will be running from April until September.

A wide range of walks each fortnight are on offer for locals in the town around areas such as Bungay, Mettingham, Earsham and Broome.

Everyone is welcome to join, adults and children included and even dogs are allowed to come along if they are on a lead.

Martha Coleman, Bungay Community Support Project Coordinator. - Credit: Martha Coleman

Talking about the inspiration behind setting up the scheme, BCS project coordinator Martha Coleman said: "We ran our warm rooms scheme throughout the winter which proved to be a great success getting people in the town together who suffered from isolation or just wanted someone to talk to.

"It gave them somewhere new to talk to people over a hot drink and board games.

"A lot of people during these sessions wanted to do something similar during the summer months so we came up with the idea of the walk and talk scheme."

Building upon the need for the scheme, Martha built upon why initiatives like this are so valuable for the town.

Schemes like this are helping to bring the town together. - Credit: Nick Butcher

"There is still a lot of Covid anxiety around and schemes like this help people reconnect with others and nature in the town and surrounding areas," she said.

"We are recognising this anxiety and hope the walk and talk scheme will help people.

"This provides people with a structured opportunity and walk leaders are very supportive offering insight into the local area so it is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the town.

"Connecting with nature and communicating with others is great for people's mental health as well.

"It also boosts people's confidence to get out and about following on from the impacts of Covid.

"Anyone who is interested getting involved in the scheme definitely give it a go - we even go to the pub or cafe afterwards and people are free to join us just for that if they wish as well."

If people are interested they can book by emailing bungayvolunteers@gmail.com or calling 0300 365 2995.

However, people are able to turn up on the day if they can't pre-book.