Warm rooms project launches as energy prices continue to soar

The Bungay Warm Rooms will run during the next few weeks until March 31. - Credit: Martha Coleman

A project to help the Bungay community keep warm as energy costs soar has opened in the town.

Bungay Community Support (BCS) have set up a warm rooms project which is providing free, warm spaces for the residents of the town and surrounding villages to go to during the day over the winter months.

Attendees have the opportunity to meet others and chat over free tea, coffee and biscuits.

There are also a wide range of games, jigsaws and activities for adults and children.

The Bungay Warm Rooms allows people to socialise in a free and warm setting where activities like board games take place. - Credit: Martha Coleman

Attendee Eileen said: “Warm Rooms has been amazing for me.

"I can go along for a couple of hours, play some games and get a lovely cup of tea.

"It gets me out of the house to somewhere nice and warm.

"Plus, I get to meet new people, as well as bring my friend along and the volunteers are great to chat to.”

Martha Coleman, Bungay Community Support Project Coordinator. - Credit: Martha Coleman

Martha Coleman is Bungay Community Support Project Coordinator and said: "We started the Bungay Warm Rooms just before Christmas but had to pause it due to Covid numbers.

"We restarted on Saturday, February 12 with two brand new venues.

"It has been great to see the warm rooms take shape and different people from the community have been joining us.

"I think there is a hidden need for this in the town, particularly with the rise in energy costs and fuel poverty at the moment.

"This isn't just the most vulnerable who are impacted, it is everyday people as well.

People from across the community can play board games at the Warm Rooms. - Credit: Martha Coleman

"It is nice for people to just come along, take part in some activities and keep warm for however long they want.

"A lot of people have been shielding or isolating for long periods as well so the warm rooms helps them get used to going out and socialising again.

"It is for absolutely anybody so feel free to come down and see us."

The project is running until March 31. If you would like more information, want to get involved or are interested in finding out about the other projects BCS runs, contact Martha Coleman on bungayvolunteers@gmail.com or call 0300 365 2995.

Where are they?

Tuesdays: Trinity Church 10-1pm

Wednesdays: Grumpy's Cafe 1-4pm

Thursday: Fisher Theatre 10-3pm

Saturdays: Bungay Library 1:30-4:30pm