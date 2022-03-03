Town's theatre to host Ukraine benefit performance

A town's theatre is to host a special benefit performance in a bid to raise funds for the British Red Cross' Ukraine crisis appeal.

Bungay's Fisher Theatre will stage the show on Wednesday, March 9, as a last-minute addition to the programme of events.

New manager Ben Blyth is bringing together leading figures in the local artistic community for an evening of live music, poetry, art and comedy.

Ben Blyth, manager of the Fisher Theatre in Bungay - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The money raised will support humanitarian supplies in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia last week.

Mr Blyth, who will host the evening alongside Kate Jackson, said: "The arts have always responded quickly in times of crisis, and I hope that with this benefit evening we can help bring the community together and raise some urgent and much-needed funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine."

The special performance will kick off at 7.30pm and will feature a wide variety of well-known acts, including sets from TV comedians John Mann and Paul Adams, singer-songwriter Polly Wright, and accordionist Svetla Georgieva.

There will also be a live painting of the 'Gates of Kyiv' by local author and illustrator James Mayhew, which will be auctioned at the end of the evening.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the British Red Cross' Ukraine crisis appeal fund, which will provide food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter for people affected by the conflict.

Tickets are "pay what you can", and are available by making a donation to the Fisher Theatre's Ukraine Crisis Appeal Benefit Performance JustGiving page.

A number of collection points have appeared for much-needed items to be sent to families in Ukraine, and refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries, including at Langley Road Trading Estate in Chedgrave.

Steve Crisp, of Cannell's Farm Produce on the estate, is leading the charge, backed by the Ukraine Loddon and Chedgrave Support Facebook group.

Donations are being accepted to be collected by the Support Ukraine UK charity and distributed.

A number of essential items are needed, including paracetamol, ibuprofen and first-aid supplies, as well as warm and waterproof clothes and food and drink.