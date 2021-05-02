Pearll, 17, releases debut album after cancer fight

Published: 10:47 AM May 2, 2021

Chloe Drew-Batty, 17, of Bungay, who is now in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, used her time through chemotherapy to write, record and release her own music album. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 17-year-old has written, recorded and produced her debut album from her bedroom, all while winning her fight with cancer.

Chloe Drew-Batty used her "passion" for music to express herself after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last year, as well as dealing with the coronavirus lockdown.

Just months after being told she was in remission, the Bungay Sixth Form A-Level student released her debut album Volatile, last week, using her artist name Pearll.

Chloe Drew-Batty, 17, of Bungay, who is now in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, used her time through chemotherapy to write, record and release her own music album. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Inspired by the support from the Teenage Cancer Trust, the 17-year-old is donating all profits from the album to the charity.

She said: "It was a really difficult time but the Teenage Cancer Trust really helped and I wanted to give something back to them for what they've done.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been quite hard, lots of trips to hospital and a few months of chemotherapy, but I was told I was in remission a few months ago.

Chloe Drew-Batty, 17, of Bungay, who is now in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, used her time through chemotherapy to write, record and release her own music album. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I was really happy and relieved, not only for myself but I think it takes a massive toll on everyone involved.

"It was very emotionally and physically draining, so it was a massive weight taken off for a lot of people."

Despite never intending on releasing an album when she began in May, she says the experience has given her a "new view of life."

Chloe Drew-Batty, 17, of Bungay, who is now in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, used her time through chemotherapy to write, record and release her own music album. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "I have always loved music and written my own, but I have never done anything like this.

"I only started using the music software programme last May, so it has been quite a learning curve, but it has been really fun to do it.

"It is a cliché but when something that big happens you realise you don't have forever to do things.

Chloe Drew-Batty, 17, of Bungay, who is now in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, used her time through chemotherapy to write, record and release her own music album. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"The album really just sums up the whole year with all the lockdowns and quite a bit of what I have been thinking about the world."

Chloe's father William Drew-Batty, a professional composer and music teacher who entertained neighbours during the first lockdown with daily symphonies from his balcony, said: "Chloe's song writing is very mature and displays a unique quality. Coupled with that she has the huge talent to be able to play all instruments on her album to a very high level.

"That she has also recorded the album herself despite such a difficult year personally is outstanding and I am, of course, immensely proud of her."