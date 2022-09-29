Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
A Beccles-based coach company has appointed liquidators after 110 years in business.
The family-run Lamberts Coaches was founded in 1912 and specialised in private hire and school transport, including to Sir John Leman, Bungay and Hobart high schools.
It announced its closure in August and appointed a voluntary liquidator on September 16.
In a post on Facebook last month, the company, which had been based at Benacre Road, confirmed its closure after more than a century.
The post said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce, after 110 years, Lamberts Coaches has closed.
"We would like to thank all our customers over the years for their continued support."
A statement of affairs shows the company owes creditors an estimated £85,406.
The company's latest accounts, filed in September last year for 2020, shows eight members of staff were employed on average throughout the year.