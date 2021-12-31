Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards: Meet your business owner of the year

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:00 PM December 31, 2021
parlour made

Victoria Jermany, owner of Parlour Made on Blyburgate, Beccles has won the Beccles and Bungay Journal Award 2021 for Business of the Year. - Credit: Parlour Made

A business owner has described feeling 'humbled' after winning Business of the Year at this year's Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021.

Victoria Jermany, owns Parlour Made, on Beccles' Blyburgate which is a craft shop which has been an important part of the town since 2020.

Last month we launched the Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination. 

Reacting to news of the win she said: "Wow, I am totally amazed that I have won this, humbled but very grateful.

"I started on my own at the shop on Blyburgate in January 2020 and have loved every minute of it.

"We have a beautiful craft shop, run workshops and classes and generally bring people together, with the help of my wonderful assistants Sophie and Jackie.

"Many thanks to everyone who voted for me, it’s totally made my year."

