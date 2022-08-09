Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Town's camera club

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 11:34 AM August 9, 2022
Mr Thrower's two bird hives in his garden in Carlton Colville.

1st place. John Thrower's 'You're not having my tea' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Beccles camera club hosted their first exhibition since the pandemic, with visitors voting for their favourite pictures.

With around 300 visitors over the course of the day, guests witnessed a superb selection of photographs and also enjoyed the wonderful location at the Beccles Waveney Centre. 

Event organiser Peter Farrow asked visitors to vote for their favourite pieces of work.

By popular vote, the peoples winner was John Thrower's 'You're not having my tea.'

White Crowned Shrike devouring a Locus for it's dinner,

2nd place. David Field's 'White Crowned Shrike' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

David Field's 'White Crowned Shrike' claimed the runner-up spot, while Paul Farrow's 'On the Nose' finished third.

Two Hartley hares boxing in the snow

3rd place. Paul Farrow's 'On the Nose' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Mr Farrow said: "The exhibition was a huge success.

"Our members loved the venue at the Waveney Centre in Beccles so much we have voted to relocate to this venue as our meeting point. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Latest 'festival-style' market to take place next month
  2. 2 Motorcyclist injured after crash in busy Suffolk road
  3. 3 Investigation into fatal aircraft crash continues
  1. 4 Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer
  2. 5 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
  3. 6 Town's camera club
  4. 7 Council's warning ahead of latest heatwave set to hit region
  5. 8 Water usage warning issued by River Waveney Trust
  6. 9 Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies
  7. 10 Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week

"We have very exciting plans to develop our work with the community, and will be meeting again in mid September."

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Woodton Church

Lead thieves target Norfolk village church with links to Lord Nelson

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
The A146 near Beccles has closed after a crash

Suffolk Live News

A146 near Beccles closed by police after crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Caroline and her former staff

Much-loved tearoom shuts after 20 years and moves in to pub

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
An ambulance crew was left "shaken" after crashing into a ditch. Picture: Archant Library.

74-year-old man told to wait 20 hours for ambulance after breaking foot

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon