Town's camera club
- Credit: Beccles Camera Club
Beccles camera club hosted their first exhibition since the pandemic, with visitors voting for their favourite pictures.
With around 300 visitors over the course of the day, guests witnessed a superb selection of photographs and also enjoyed the wonderful location at the Beccles Waveney Centre.
Event organiser Peter Farrow asked visitors to vote for their favourite pieces of work.
By popular vote, the peoples winner was John Thrower's 'You're not having my tea.'
David Field's 'White Crowned Shrike' claimed the runner-up spot, while Paul Farrow's 'On the Nose' finished third.
Mr Farrow said: "The exhibition was a huge success.
"Our members loved the venue at the Waveney Centre in Beccles so much we have voted to relocate to this venue as our meeting point.
Most Read
- 1 Latest 'festival-style' market to take place next month
- 2 Motorcyclist injured after crash in busy Suffolk road
- 3 Investigation into fatal aircraft crash continues
- 4 Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer
- 5 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
- 6 Town's camera club
- 7 Council's warning ahead of latest heatwave set to hit region
- 8 Water usage warning issued by River Waveney Trust
- 9 Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies
- 10 Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week
"We have very exciting plans to develop our work with the community, and will be meeting again in mid September."