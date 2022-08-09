Town's camera club

1st place. John Thrower's 'You're not having my tea' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Beccles camera club hosted their first exhibition since the pandemic, with visitors voting for their favourite pictures.

With around 300 visitors over the course of the day, guests witnessed a superb selection of photographs and also enjoyed the wonderful location at the Beccles Waveney Centre.

Event organiser Peter Farrow asked visitors to vote for their favourite pieces of work.

By popular vote, the peoples winner was John Thrower's 'You're not having my tea.'

2nd place. David Field's 'White Crowned Shrike' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

David Field's 'White Crowned Shrike' claimed the runner-up spot, while Paul Farrow's 'On the Nose' finished third.

3rd place. Paul Farrow's 'On the Nose' - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Mr Farrow said: "The exhibition was a huge success.

"Our members loved the venue at the Waveney Centre in Beccles so much we have voted to relocate to this venue as our meeting point.

"We have very exciting plans to develop our work with the community, and will be meeting again in mid September."