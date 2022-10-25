Bikers charity take care home residents for a spin

A Beccles care home welcomed a local charity to help residents tick off a bucket list experience to cruise on the back of a motorbike.

Four residents at Wellbeing Care’s St George’s Care Home were able to ride on the back of a specially-made Rewaco Trike — provided by the Wish List Bikers Charity.

The non-profit Suffolk charity arrived at the care home to offer an exciting experience to residents Pam, 78, Jean, 88, Joan, 97, and Beryl, 96, who all used to ride pillion on bikes in the 1960s — enabling them to recall happy memories and evoking feelings of nostalgia.

Riding on the back of a motorbike was on the wish list of residents - Credit: St George’s and Wellbeing Care

Beryl said: “It was a fantastic day, I never thought I’d get on the back of a bike ever again, so it was quite a surreal experience for someone of my age but it made me laugh, gave me a good thrill and certainly took me back several decades.”

The Wish List Bikers Charity was set up by experienced bikers to provide a motorcycling experience to sick, disabled or elderly individuals.

The team offer rides to fulfil bucket list dreams or reunite ex-bikers with the joys of motorcycling by stimulating memories of days gone by, reducing social isolation or just to put a smile on someone's face.

Joy Henshaw, regional director of Wellbeing Care, said: “It was wonderful to see the ladies’ faces light up and hear them recall memories from when they would ride on the back of their partners’ or friends’ bike when they were younger.

“It’s great to be able to offer our residents experiences such as these, as it makes them happy, promotes independence and allows them to explore past memories whilst creating new ones.”

Mrs Henshaw added: “All in all, the ladies have amazed us with their spirit and courage today, and we’d like to wish them a huge well done for having a go.

"We’d like to give a big thank you to the Wish List Bikers Charity for helping to make this happen — hopefully, we can arrange a repeat visit soon.”