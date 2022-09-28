Town charities set for funding boost after public support

A town's lido and sea cadet group are among local charities set to benefit from funding boosts.

Beccles Lido and Beccles Unit 554 of the Sea Cadet Corps are set to receive £1,000 each from the Benefact Group through their Movement for Good awards, where members of the public can nominate good causes.

Mark Hews, chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better."