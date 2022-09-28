Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Town charities set for funding boost after public support

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:49 PM September 28, 2022
Families enjoying the heatwave at Beccle Lido.

Beccles Lido is among the charities set to benefit - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A town's lido and sea cadet group are among local charities set to benefit from funding boosts.

Beccles Lido and Beccles Unit 554 of the Sea Cadet Corps are set to receive £1,000 each from the Benefact Group through their Movement for Good awards, where members of the public can nominate good causes.

Mark Hews, chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better."

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Wangford Vets Practise manager, Charles White, is delighted plans have been approved

Bid to transform town's former bank into pet surgery approved

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Year 4 students at Albert Pye school assisted Caroline Topping and her team of five knitters Wednesday afternoon

Thousands of knitted flags displayed for Beccles bunting challenge

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Simon Bond has links to Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay

Suffolk Live News

Man with links to Suffolk wanted in blackmail investigation

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
24-year old Rosie Garland is 'excited and delighted' to be opening her first business

Homemade 'delicious seasonal treats' to be served at new town café

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon