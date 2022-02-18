Beautician's joy after being shortlisted for national awards

Rebecca Gill, of Beauty with Rebecca, who is a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A beautician has expressed her joy and shock after being shortlisted for some national awards.

Rebecca Gill, 22, owns Beauty with Rebecca in Beccles and has been shortlisted for the category of Rising Star at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

This category was open for businesses who have been operating as hair and beauty salons for the last five years or less.

Rebecca started her beauty salon business 4 years ago in 2018 from her parents garage and it has slowly grown from strength to strength.

Now she has her own beauty salon called Beauty with Rebecca which she opened in May 2019.

Reacting to the news of being shortlisted, Miss Gill said: "I'm so proud of myself and genuinely couldn't believe I made it to the final.

"I had to apply with a number of reasons as to why I should be shortlisted with photos of the work I've carried out in the past.

"When I realised I had made the shortlist none of it really sunk in at first."

Like many small business up and down the country, Rebecca's took a hit during the various lockdowns.

But she is now bouncing back and hoping that the success of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards will help.

Beauty with Rebecca in Beccles. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The lockdown was difficult in lots of different ways especially back in 2020," she said.

"Even though we were allowed to open from July 2020 onwards so much of my business relies on eyelash extensions and facials.

"None of this was really allowed until the following year so we did take a hit.

"But I've managed to establish a local, friendly and reliable local clientele who keep coming back to the business now."

Miss Gill said winning the award in her category would be her proudest career achievement to date.

She said: "It would be amazing to win the category but there is definitely stiff competition out there.

"It will ultimately be down to the judging panel who decide who will win."

The final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards will take place online on Saturday, March 26.