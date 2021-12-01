Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Home interiors store opens in time for festive rush

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:30 PM December 1, 2021
Becky Turner, owner of Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Becky Turner, owner of Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

A brand new home interiors store has opened just in time for the festive rush.

Becky Turner is the owner of Beccles Home Interiors, which opened up on Gosford Road in Beccles yesterday (November 30).

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

The home interiors store occupies the former Fabric Flare premises.

The shop now links in to the Beccles Carpet Centre which is next door and is owned by Miss Turner's partner, Ben Catton.

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road opened on November 30. Picture: Danielle Booden

The family have had the carpet centre business for the past 10 years, which has been in the family for a few generations.

Miss Turner is now excited for the new home interiors store venture.

Becky Turner, owner of Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Becky Turner, owner of Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road, excited to welcome in new customers. Picture: Danielle Booden

She said: "I've always had an interest in home interiors and design.

"I used to work in Beccles Carpet Centre and whilst I was there we were asked by customers for beds and things.

"So when the opportunity came up we decided to take this on as well."

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road sells a great range of products. Picture: Danielle Booden

The store sells an array of different products including furniture, beds, sofas, bedroom furniture, a lighting department, mirrors, home accessories, kitchenware, curtains, blinds.

"We've got everything you need if you are moving in to a new home or revamping your current one," Miss Turner said.

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

"The reception from the local community so far has been really positive and really good.

"A lot of customers who have walked in since we opened have said that Beccles and the wider area is really lacking in a home interiors store.

"So it is great we are filling that gap in the market.

"People don't really want to travel now especially with Covid, so it is great we can offer them that local service."

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Miss Turner said Beccles Home Interiors fills a current gap in the market. Picture: Danielle Booden

Miss Turner is confident about the customer flow for the store, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

She added: "We've only just opened but already we've had a lot of people coming in.

"We've got a great Christmas range as well so that will attract people in too.

"We hope to attract a loyal customer base in the town and we are looking to do a made to measure service and an interior design service in the future as well."

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 4.30pm and closed on Sunday.

Beccles Home Interiors from the outside. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Home Interiors from the outside. Picture: Danielle Booden

