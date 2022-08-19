'Gutted': Beccles barber shop to close after six years

Business owner Rob Rusted outside his shop which has been open the last 6 years on Blyburgate. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A barber said closing his store "feels like breaking up a family" after Covid and the cost of living crisis bites.

Owner Rob Rusted is closing down his Rogue Barbers site, on Blyburgate in Beccles, after "six years of fun."

He said that the cost of living crisis had affected the running of his business to a point where it was no longer sustainable, let alone profitable.

Mr Rusted said: "It was a tough decision to make.

"I am absolutely gutted to have come to the decision but if I continue I genuinely am going to end up going bankrupt.

"Combine Covid's impact on my loss of revenue with the rising prices in the cost of living crisis, and closing the shop was my only option."

Mr Rusted, like his other colleagues at the store, plans to continue barbering, with a move across the street to Fleets lined up.

He said: "I did some maths when I was making my decision and remarkably believe I am going to be far better off simply renting a chair next door, in a job with much less responsibility, than I am here.

"I know the people at Fleets and they are really nice, but it is going to feel weird and like a step down going from running a business and taking the responsibility on my shoulders to then just running a chair in a shop."

Mr Rusted was full of gratitude for his staff and loyal clients who he had a strong bond with.

He said: "I wish a heartfelt thank you to all of our clients over the last six years who have supported us through some very difficult times and kept us afloat where others have sank.

"I truly appreciate every booking, product purchase, like and share of our posts and mentions in conversations on Facebook.

"My employees Rob, Rachel, Becky and Lauren will all be available in other establishments, and I wish them all the very best of luck in their next adventures.

"The team and I have had such a laugh working together during this six years, and I am going to miss everyone.

"It really feels like breaking up a family."