New dessert parlour sees family-run Sweeties empire grow

Mrs Sweeties (Vanessa) left with her husband Mr Sweeties (Paul) right - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A sweet shop empire is proving waffly versatile as they open up a new dessert parlour in a market town.

A slice of childhood heaven has been cut, as a family-run sweet and dessert shop has opened at Old Market, Beccles.

The children's paradise even stays open late on a Friday and Saturday and can be available for private hire with seating for up to 20 available.

Paul and Vanessa Kisby opened their first shop, Sweeties, in Southwold in October 2017 and, on the shop's first anniversary, opened their second shop in New Market, Beccles.

They have now opened their third shop, Rao's at Old Market, as the owners continue to expand their sweet shop empire.

The shop is named after the couple's grandchildren, with Rao's an acronym for Ruby-Mai, 11, Alfie, 2, and eight-year-old Oscar.

The interior of RAOs - bright and colourful interior with plenty of radiant natural light - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Kisby said: "The grandchildren love sampling our menu and we take on board their feedback but they aren't too fussy.

"Our eldest grandchild, Ruby-Mai, helps out behind the till with a spot of washing up, she's brilliant."

Rao's stays open late on a Friday and Saturday with the idea that people who work a 9-5 can have the opportunity to buy their treats for the weekend.

The exterior of RAOs sweet and desert shop at Old Market , Beccles - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mrs Kisby said: "People's faces light up when they walk in to the store.

"It makes us happy seeing the joy on people's faces.

"We designed the shop to be brightly coloured because we want the shop to be a fun place to be.

"Paul and I are so excited to be opening another shop in Beccles.

"This is a vibrant town with a great atmosphere.

"We are so lucky to be situated here, just a short stroll from the Quay, right in the town centre, opposite the bus station, with a spectacular view of St Michael's Church."

One of the deserts on offer - RAOs has a design your own option, so guests can be as creative as they like - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Kisby said that part of the fun and uniqueness with Rao's is that through their Design Your Own feature it enables customers to be wildly creative.

He said: "We encourage our customers to be as inventive and creative as they like.

"Last weekend we had a guest combine a waffle with three different ice cream flavours. It was something I had never seen before.

"You design it, we make it."