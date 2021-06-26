Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
A supermarket branch is to close after the town centre building was sold.
The Beccles Market Square Co-op, in New Market, will be closing down in a matter of weeks.
Although a date is yet to be announced for the closure, a Co-op spokesperson confirmed it will be the "end of July", adding the closure was "not a reflection of the hard work and commitment" of staff.
They said: "The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and, while this often involves opening new stores, we also regularly review our existing sites.
"The decision to sell any store is never taken lightly and, only after careful consideration, has our Beccles store been sold.
"Our priority has been to fully support colleagues, ensuring they have all found alternative positions at Co-op, or been transferred to the new operator.
"We would like to thank the community for its support of this store over the years."
