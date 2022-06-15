Triathlon raises cash to help Lido with soaring cost of chlorine and energy
- Credit: Chris Arnold
Athletes from across East Anglia conquered a popular triathlon to raise vital funds for Beccles Lido as its energy costs soar.
Faced with bills doubling and a chlorine shortage, the lido welcomed around 200 triathletes for the event over the weekend.
The annual fundraiser, which had to be cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, saw entry places sold out within weeks of them being released in December.
The sprint distance race started with 14 lengths of Beccles Lido, followed by a 20.3km ride to Bungay and back, finishing with a 6.7km run to Beccles Quay before returning to the lido along Puddingmoor.
The national shortage of chlorine has seen pools closing across the country, and escalating costs are threatening the viability of some.
Beccles Lido managing director Shaun Crowley said: “The Triathlon is not just a fantastic sporting event that brings triathletes from all over East Anglia to Beccles, but it is also a major fundraiser for the Lido.
"This year we are faced with energy costs doubling and chlorine costs more than doubling – when we can get it.
“For now we are managing, but these are challenging times and we are hoping that our supplier can continue to meet our needs and without further price hikes as we approach what we hope will be a busy summer period, when our chlorine usage peaks."
Liam Gentry was first across the finishing line with a time of 1:07:45, with Sally Bryson the first woman back in 1:21:31.
The oldest competitors were in the 70-74 age group, which was won by Terry Garrity in 1:29:20.
The course record remains at 1:01:32, set in 2017 by Joe Skipper.
There were also six relay teams taking part, including a team comprising of lifeguards from the lido.
There were also prizes for second and third placed finishers, as well as for those in the under 20, open, veteran and super veteran age group winners.
Now in its 10th year, the event is organised by Beccles Lido and Beccles Triathlon Club.