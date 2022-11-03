How town could play key role in royal 'timebomb'

Prince Harry's new book Spare is set to be released in January - Credit: Archant

It has been tipped to send shockwaves through the royal family.

And Prince Harry's new book is believed to be printed in Bungay ahead of its eagerly anticipated release.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be titled Spare and is billed by publishers Penguin Random House as “his story at last”.

Royal author Tom Bower claims the book will be printed at Clays in Bungay - Credit: Nick Butcher

Royal author Tom Bower said that the book - set to be released in January - will be printed at Clays in Bungay, and called it a "timebomb."

He also claimed the book would be printed under conditions of great secrecy, with staff being checked for copies on their way out of the factory.

While neither the company, nor the book's publishers, have confirmed the claim, the factory has pedigree for publishing best-sellers throughout its history which spans more than two centuries.

In the early 2000s, the factory was responsible for publishing the Harry Potter series.

In 2003, a forklift truck driver admitted stealing pages from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which he attempted to sell to national newspapers for £25,000.

On a promotional website for the new book, which will be released around the world on January 10, the publisher said Harry will support British charities with donations from the proceeds, including Sentebale and WellChild.

The blurb on the website reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Announcing the release, Penguin Random House said the memoir will be available in English in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Canada, while the book will also be published in translation in 15 additional languages, including Spanish, Italian, German and Chinese.

Clays, as well as publishers Penguin Random House, have been contacted for comment.