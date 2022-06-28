Supermarket bids for earlier opening time 'to serve community for longer'

Co-op are seeking to open their Bungay store from 7am Monday to Saturday - Credit: PA

Plans to extend a town supermarket's opening hours have been met with opposition from neighbours.

Bungay's Co-op store, on Hillside Road East, is also seeking to change its premises licence to sell alcohol from 7am.

Currently, the store's licence means it can only sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm Monday to Saturdays, and from 10am until 10.30pm on Sundays - despite closing at 4pm on Sundays.

A Central England Co-op spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have submitted an application to East Suffolk Council to vary our opening hours at our Hillside Road East store in Bungay to open an hour earlier, at 7am, Monday to Saturday, to enable us to serve the community for longer.

“Our Sunday hours and closing times would remain the same should the application be successful.”

The proposed variation of the store's premises licence will be discussed at a meeting of East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee on Monday, July 4.

The hearing is being held after 11 representatives against the plans were lodged amid concerns the store would stay open later into the night.

A report prepared for the committee states the concerns are "...that nearby residents would be disturbed due to the increased trading hours and additional deliveries.

"There is already a problem with anti-social behaviour in the car park late at night and, with an increase in hours, this would push any anti-social behaviour to even later at night."

It adds: "The applicant has been advised of the representations that have been made and there may be mediation between the applicant and the other persons before the hearing in order to achieve agreement."