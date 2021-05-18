New lease of life for empty town centre stores with window project
- Credit: Bungay Town Council
A project aimed at brightening up a town centre has given a number of empty stores a new lease of life.
Bungay Town Council, supported by property owners and letting agents, launched their empty shop window display project earlier this year, showcasing designs from community groups and local artists such as 4AM, Black Dog Arts, Falcon Meadow Community Art competition and the Friends of St Mary's Church.
Eddie Rosier, assistant town clerk, said: "Since launching the scheme, five of the former empty shops have new tenants and, although the scheme cannot lay claim to each of these successes, the collaboration between owners, commercial agents and community groups has helped to promote much that Bungay has to offer.
"We have gone from nearly a quarter of our shops being empty to just a handful in a matter of weeks."
Any shop owners looking to take part in the project and have their windows decorated by one of the local organisations involved are urged to contact Mr Rosier at Bungay Town Council.