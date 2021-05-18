New lease of life for empty town centre stores with window project

Published: 5:56 PM May 18, 2021

A project aimed at brightening up a town centre has given a number of empty stores a new lease of life.

Bungay Town Council, supported by property owners and letting agents, launched their empty shop window display project earlier this year, showcasing designs from community groups and local artists such as 4AM, Black Dog Arts, Falcon Meadow Community Art competition and the Friends of St Mary's Church.

Eddie Rosier, assistant town clerk, said: "Since launching the scheme, five of the former empty shops have new tenants and, although the scheme cannot lay claim to each of these successes, the collaboration between owners, commercial agents and community groups has helped to promote much that Bungay has to offer.

Neil Harvey of the 4AM Art Group setting up his display - Credit: Bungay Town Council

"We have gone from nearly a quarter of our shops being empty to just a handful in a matter of weeks."

Any shop owners looking to take part in the project and have their windows decorated by one of the local organisations involved are urged to contact Mr Rosier at Bungay Town Council.

Jean and Derek Baitey, Jan Hughes and Neil Harvey of the 4AM Art Group. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

The 4AM Art Group display in Bungay - Credit: Bungay Town Council

The Friends of St Marys display in an empty shop window in Bungay - Credit: Bungay Town Council



