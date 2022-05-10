Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Popular garden market to return to town centre after two-year absence

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:28 AM May 10, 2022
A previous street market held in Bungay town centre. Picture: Archant library.

A previous street market held in Bungay town centre. - Credit: James Bass

One of the most iconic events in a market town's calendar is back in full this month for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus, the Bungay Garden Market returns to the streets on Sunday, May 15.

A delayed and scaled-back event was held in September last year, with this year's event offering visitors the chance to plan and plant their gardens ahead of the summer.

Organiser Didy Ward said: "A huge range of plant sellers will be at the market, from cottage garden favourites to more exotic plants, as well as a huge selection of roses and this year a hosta specialist.

"New for this year is a plant creche, which is being run from the Bungay in Bloom stall in the centre of the market. Shoppers can safely leave their plants whilst they continue buying all the plants they need, picking them all up when they are ready to go home.

"The Garden Market is a must for plantaholics."

The event, which opens at 9am and closes at 4pm, will also include food and drink vendors, and live music under the Butter Cross.

Bungay News

Don't Miss

The approach down the entrance drive towards the bungalow.

Suffolk County Council

Green light for new children's home in village

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bungay Post Office has reopened in the Bungay Shopper store.

Town's new Post Office welcomes first customers after 'vital' service saved

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Pettitts Animal Adventure Park has undergone a £140,000 revamp following the launch of a new farm train

Norfolk Live News

Huge demand as animal adventure park undergoes £140,000 farm train launch

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Waveney Valley championship competition of Dwile Flonking at The Locks Inn, Geldeston in 2017. P

It's back! Dwile flonking to make long-awaited return

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon