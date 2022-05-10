Popular garden market to return to town centre after two-year absence

One of the most iconic events in a market town's calendar is back in full this month for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus, the Bungay Garden Market returns to the streets on Sunday, May 15.

A delayed and scaled-back event was held in September last year, with this year's event offering visitors the chance to plan and plant their gardens ahead of the summer.

Organiser Didy Ward said: "A huge range of plant sellers will be at the market, from cottage garden favourites to more exotic plants, as well as a huge selection of roses and this year a hosta specialist.

"New for this year is a plant creche, which is being run from the Bungay in Bloom stall in the centre of the market. Shoppers can safely leave their plants whilst they continue buying all the plants they need, picking them all up when they are ready to go home.

"The Garden Market is a must for plantaholics."

The event, which opens at 9am and closes at 4pm, will also include food and drink vendors, and live music under the Butter Cross.