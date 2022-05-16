Bungay Garden Market returns in full after two year absence
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The long-awaited return of a town's ever-popular garden market saw hundreds of people descend on Bungay on Sunday.
Stall holders took to the town centre as one of the most iconic events in the town's calendar returned in full for the first time since 2019.
Organiser Didy Ward, from the Bungay Events and Business Association, said: "There were a good couple of hundred on the street at any one time.
"All of the hot food and drink sellers and Bungay's cafes and pubs did a brisk trade throughout the day.
"We had a really wide variety of plant sellers from exotic and predatory plants to cottage garden favourites as well as roses and shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bedding plants.
"Plant sellers came from all around the region, from as far as King’s Lynn and even Reading.
"The rain held off and everyone made a point of telling me how well they thought it was going and how good it was to see Bungay bustling."
The day also included music under the Butter Cross from Will Power - featuring William Drew-Batty on vocals, William Fergusson on the keyboard and William Bass on cello.