Bungay Garden Market returns in full after two year absence

Carl Cooper, owner of Turn It Tropical, with some of his plants at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The long-awaited return of a town's ever-popular garden market saw hundreds of people descend on Bungay on Sunday.

Stall holders took to the town centre as one of the most iconic events in the town's calendar returned in full for the first time since 2019.

Organiser Didy Ward, from the Bungay Events and Business Association, said: "There were a good couple of hundred on the street at any one time.

Carl Wilkinson of Southwold Succulent Co at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"All of the hot food and drink sellers and Bungay's cafes and pubs did a brisk trade throughout the day.

"We had a really wide variety of plant sellers from exotic and predatory plants to cottage garden favourites as well as roses and shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bedding plants.

"Plant sellers came from all around the region, from as far as King’s Lynn and even Reading.

Rhoda Bunclark with some of the carnivorous plants from Preditor Plants at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The rain held off and everyone made a point of telling me how well they thought it was going and how good it was to see Bungay bustling."

The day also included music under the Butter Cross from Will Power - featuring William Drew-Batty on vocals, William Fergusson on the keyboard and William Bass on cello.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the Bungay Garden Market in 2022. - Credit: Harry Read

Will Power - featuring William Drew-Batty on vocals, William Fergusson on the keyboard and William Bass on cello - perform under the Butter Cross at the Bungay Garden Market in 2022. - Credit: Harry Read

Luci Skinner of Woottens Plants at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Laura Childrhouse with some of the plant pot holders she makes on her stall Art and Macrame at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Gillian Cooper of Cork Brick Antiques at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Clark of Norfolk Fudge at the Bungay Garden Market, 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

