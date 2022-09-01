Pub owner fears rising energy costs will impact business and customers

Pub owners James Pickard (left) and his father Rob Pickard (right) outside of Bungay's famous drinking emporium. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A town's popular pub is facing a price hike of over £20,000 in their gas and electricity bills as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

Pub owner James Pickard has urged customers to join him in the Dragon this winter, vowing "our heating will remain on," as he is determined to take the brunt of the energy price rises off his customers.

Mr Pickard said: "We are lucky to have loyal customers, but as winter approaches we really don't know how this will affect trade as there is such general uncertainty as we all face energy increases.

"I am concerned how my consumers will be impacted by rising costs, as well as our business.

"Our heating will remain on this winter, nobody likes drinking in a cold pub, and I will offer warmth to the community so they don't have to have their heating on so much."

The Green Dragon has a range of drinks brewed on site. - Credit: Adam Newport

Mr Pickard said the largest price rise was their electricity bill.

He said: "I signed a two year contract in June which ended up being 37p per kilo watt, which is up from what we were paying before of 15p per kilo watt.





"This is an increase in our electricity bills of more than 50pc - an extra £13,000 to £14,000 rise in electricity bills per year."

Mr Pickard says he is currently paying 3p per unit of gas, but his current deal expires December.

At current estimates, he could be facing a rise from £1,500 a year to £8,000 a year.

"This rise is enormous and I am really hopeful once the Tory leadership campaign is out of the way that help for businesses will be introduced," he said.

While energy prices soar, Mr Pickard says his businesses, like many others, are also facing increases in supplier costs - with the Green Dragon's average beer lines all increasing as much as 15pc.

Mr Pickard said: "Take Stella for example, for 10 gallons we have been told there will be an increase of around 12pc.

"To keep our gross profit percentage the same we would have to charge an extra 50p.

"I think about our customers and there is no way we can charge 50p more for one pint, it is too big of a rise.

"We will try to absorb as much of the costs as possible.

"When the weather gets colder people will struggle more and will have less spending money so it important we keep our prices fair, it is the customers who keep my pub open so I owe them that," he said.