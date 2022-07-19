'Plenty of shade and water': Camel park's bid to keep animals cool in heat

From sheltered areas to plenty of water, a family-run farm park is keeping its animals cool and safe as temperatures soar.

Ray Smith, owner of Camel Park Oasis, said staff were suffering more than the animals in the heat, with regular checks on the creatures' water supplies key to keeping them healthy.

He added all the animals at the park have shaded areas to cool off when temperatures rise.

Mr Smith said: "Our camels have recently moulted their hair, so they are quite enjoying themselves playing about in the sun.

"For us, it's more the staff who are getting too hot looking after them during the day.

"We have to make sure all of our animals have got water to drink every second of the day, and our animals have sheltered areas to cool off if they want to.

"It's a pretty warm few days but we're looking after them all.

"We'd rather have lovely sunshine than rain. This is the sort of place which is always better when the weather is nice and dry, but not too hot."

The park, near Halesworth, is home to camels, llamas and alpacas, as well as donkeys, wallabies, goats, emus and meerkats, among others.

This year was the first in three that the park was able to open as planned in the spring, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping visitors out throughout 2020, while last year also saw a delayed opening after another lockdown.

Mr Smith said: "So far this year we have been up on numbers compared to what we expected.

"People don't seem to be disappearing off out of the country and we've had a lot of holidaymakers through the door already this year."

Temperatures in the area reached highs of around 34C on Monday, with similar weather expected on Tuesday, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for the east of Norfolk and Suffolk.

They warned the weather could pose a "danger to life."

