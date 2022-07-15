Wetland centre rescues orphaned deer
- Credit: Ben Potterton
Otter Trust staff at the Earsham Wetland Centre are hand-rearing a Chinese Water Deer fawn after its mother was killed by a car.
The fawn was found on the roadside near Bungay by a passing driver, who initially contacted local vets for advice.
The trust have named their newly orphaned deer 'Willy'.
Trustee Ben Potterton said: "Our Earsham site is famous for its tame Fallow Deer, with the original two arriving as orphans from Devon over 20 years ago.
"This Chinese Water Deer will eventually be released into our reserve and enable us to discuss introduced species and wetland conservation issues with our visiting school groups and students.”
The Otter Trust staff have considerable expertise with wildlife rehabilitation and work with individuals and organisations across the region to ensure that the best possible care can be found for any wildlife casualties that arrive.
The Otter Trust are holding their free Wild Waveney Festival on July 30 at the Earsham Wetland Centre.
This will enable visitors to meet some of the animals that live on site, including the tame deer and join conservation talks, demonstrations and wildlife safaris along the River Waveney.