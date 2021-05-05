Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Opening date revealed for community pub with 1,400 shareholders

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:49 PM May 5, 2021   
Members of the community group outside the Locks Inn, in Geldeston.

Members of the community group outside the Locks Inn, in Geldeston. - Credit: Graham Elliott

A much-loved community pub is set to welcome back customers for the first time since September next week.

The Locks Inn, in Geldeston, was bought by the community group at the 11th hour after being listed for auction last year.

Months of refurbishment work at the pub followed, as the group's members swelled, with it now owned by 1,400 shareholders.

The popular venue on the Norfolk Suffolk border is now set to welcome back visitors to their outdoor areas from Thursday, May 13.

Organiser Graham Elliott at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019. 

Organiser Graham Elliott at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Graham Elliott, chair of the Locks Inn Community Pub, said: "We are delighted and excited to be opening again.

"This is a long-term project and we will not have everything in place on the opening day, but we are really keen to welcome you all back."

Shareholders will be able to book a preview slot to enjoy a drink and meet the team for the three days prior to the opening.

The Big Dog Ferry will launch their 2021 season on May 10.

The Big Dog Ferry will launch their 2021 season on May 10. - Credit: Big Dog Ferry

To coincide with the pub's reopening, the Big Dog Ferry will launch its 2021 season on Monday, May 10.

You may also want to watch:

While passenger numbers will be initially restricted due to government guidelines, the ferry will offer a three-mile boat journey along the River Waveney to Geldeston, with otters, kingfishers and marsh harriers all regular sights along the route.

The ferry will run four return trips daily next week, initially for the pub's pre-booked shareholder sessions on Monday to Wednesday, before opening to the public from Thursday.

The Big Dog Ferry will launch their 2021 season on May 10.

The Big Dog Ferry will launch their 2021 season on May 10. - Credit: Big Dog Ferry

Most Read

  1. 1 Just one Covid fine issued in Suffolk over Bank Holiday weekend
  2. 2 Spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles sparks warning
  3. 3 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  1. 4 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
  2. 5 'Inexplicable' that Pontins guest was restrained on floor, inquest told
  3. 6 Man admits inflicting grievous bodily harm during altercation in Bungay
  4. 7 Pearll, 17, releases debut album after cancer fight
  5. 8 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
  6. 9 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
  7. 10 Limit on mourners at funerals to be lifted from May 17

Committee member Christine Pinsent said: "We are so grateful for the support and guidance we have received from the Plunkett Foundation, and for the grants we have received to help with the refurbishment of the pub.

"Without this support we would not be getting ready to open our doors."

Internal refurbishment works are continuing at the pub to ensure its long-term future, with the kitchen not yet completed.

For the first couple of weeks, caterers will be on-site to provide food, while the inside of the pub remains closed in line with government guidance.

To book on the Big Dog Ferry, go to www.bookwhen.com/bigdogferry from 6pm on Wednesday, May 5.

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jill and Philip Allum, who are attempting to walk a mile a day throughout 2021 for Parkinson's UK.

Couple to walk one million steps together

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A Volvo driver narrowly avoided a head-on crash on the A143 at Earsham.

Video

WATCH: Volvo driver narrowly avoids head-on crash while overtaking

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Smith and Sally Bassett at the Racehorse, Westhall

Community group to launch share sale to buy historic village pub

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus