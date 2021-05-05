Opening date revealed for community pub with 1,400 shareholders

Published: 12:49 PM May 5, 2021

Members of the community group outside the Locks Inn, in Geldeston. - Credit: Graham Elliott

A much-loved community pub is set to welcome back customers for the first time since September next week.

The Locks Inn, in Geldeston, was bought by the community group at the 11th hour after being listed for auction last year.

Months of refurbishment work at the pub followed, as the group's members swelled, with it now owned by 1,400 shareholders.

The popular venue on the Norfolk Suffolk border is now set to welcome back visitors to their outdoor areas from Thursday, May 13.

Organiser Graham Elliott at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Graham Elliott, chair of the Locks Inn Community Pub, said: "We are delighted and excited to be opening again.

"This is a long-term project and we will not have everything in place on the opening day, but we are really keen to welcome you all back."

Shareholders will be able to book a preview slot to enjoy a drink and meet the team for the three days prior to the opening.

The Big Dog Ferry will launch their 2021 season on May 10. - Credit: Big Dog Ferry

To coincide with the pub's reopening, the Big Dog Ferry will launch its 2021 season on Monday, May 10.

While passenger numbers will be initially restricted due to government guidelines, the ferry will offer a three-mile boat journey along the River Waveney to Geldeston, with otters, kingfishers and marsh harriers all regular sights along the route.

The ferry will run four return trips daily next week, initially for the pub's pre-booked shareholder sessions on Monday to Wednesday, before opening to the public from Thursday.

Committee member Christine Pinsent said: "We are so grateful for the support and guidance we have received from the Plunkett Foundation, and for the grants we have received to help with the refurbishment of the pub.

"Without this support we would not be getting ready to open our doors."

Internal refurbishment works are continuing at the pub to ensure its long-term future, with the kitchen not yet completed.

For the first couple of weeks, caterers will be on-site to provide food, while the inside of the pub remains closed in line with government guidance.

To book on the Big Dog Ferry, go to www.bookwhen.com/bigdogferry from 6pm on Wednesday, May 5.