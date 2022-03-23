Beccles bank branch to close this summer

A Beccles bank branch is to close this summer as part of dozens of closures nationwide.

The Halifax branch on Market Street will close on July 5 after an in-depth review found just 100 regular customers in the 12 months to November 2021.

The closing branch review for the Beccles site also found 66pc of customers used online or telephone banking, or other Halifax branches.

It also found 20pc of the branches customers are over 75 years old, while 42pc are between 55-74.

Announcing the closures, which include 16 other Halifax branches, a spokesperson said: "We’re constantly transforming our branch network as we reflect changing customer demand for branch transactions and services.

"Sometimes this will mean we make the difficult decisions to permanently close a branch.

"When deciding to close a branch, we take a number of factors into account to help us understand the impact on our customers and the local community – including ways for customers to continue to access banking services."

The nearest Halifax branches for customers in Beccles are now the Lowestoft site on London Road North, 9 miles away, or the Great Yarmouth branch on Market Place, 14 miles away.