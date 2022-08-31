Latest 'festival-style' market to be held this weekend

The latest in a series of "festival-style" markets will hit an east Suffolk town's streets this weekend.

The Heart of Halesworth event will take place from 10am on Saturday, September 3.

Running until 2pm along the Thoroughfare to Market Place, the event will include live music and dance, street performers and a town trail, as well as a host of family activities, all of which is aimed at celebrating the town's independent high street.

The event follows four other markets held in Saxmundham, Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft earlier this year, which form part of the Market Place project run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company, with phase two funded by East Suffolk Council and the Suffolk Growth Partnership.

The project aims to attract locals as well as out-of-season visitors to east Suffolk towns.

Following the Halesworth event, a 'My Southwold, Our Happy Place' event will be held on Saturday, October 22.