Builder's 80-tonne present helps customers reach popular pub

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021

Nick Holmes, director of operations and Hopkins and Moore, at Locks Lane in Geldeston. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The long road back for one recently-reopened pub has become smoother again.

Drivers heading towards the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, will no longer have to navigate ruts and potholes on the long, unmade Locks Lane following essential repairs.

The pub, which was bought by a community group ahead of an auction last year, served customers for the first time since September last month.

The Locks Inn near Geldeston opens as a community pub after going up for auction last year. The pub can be reached by track or by the Big Dog Ferry which leaves from Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Now, a donation of 80 tonnes of hardcore building material from Hopkins Homes means motorists will have a smooth ride to the door.

Graham Elliott, who spearheaded efforts to buy the pub, said: "We've seen such a huge amount of support from our customers since we officially reopened.

"The state of the track didn't make their journey to us very easy though.

The Locks Inn near Geldeston opens as a community pub after going up for auction last year. The pub can be reached by track or by the Big Dog Ferry which leaves from Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We were very grateful for the help that Hopkins Homes already provided us through the communities' scheme so we approached them to see if they could spare a little hardcore so we could make the improvements."

Four lorry loads of recycled road planings and scalpings were delivered to the pub from the nearby Hopkins Homes development at Barsham Vale, in Beccles.

The pub had previously received a £700 grant through the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme for new gardening tools and equipment to maintain the vast outdoor area.

Nick Holmes, director of operations and Hopkins and Moore, said: "I actually know the Locks very well and I am delighted to see it reopening as a community-run pub.

"I also know the track was in a bit of a mess so it was a pleasure to be able to help the team out with the recycled material from one of our nearby developments.

"We pride ourselves on supporting local communities in our region.

"Community-run businesses have been more important than ever over the last year so we're pleased to be able to offer this practical support which will make a tangible difference to pub's customers."

For those who prefer an aquatic route, the Big Dog Ferry have resumed trips to the pub from their dock next to Beccles Lido.

Town crier Yanny Mac joins others on The Big Dig Ferry which is skippered by Carl Murray. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



