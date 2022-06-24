Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Major boost for Vodafone users in town after network upgrades

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:29 PM June 24, 2022
Vodafone: PA/PA Wire

Vodafone have boosted coverage in Loddon and Horning - Credit: PA

Vodafone users in Loddon have received a major boost to mobile coverage as part of the company's network upgrades.

Loddon, along with the village of Horning, now has a reliable 4G network, the company claim, after the launch of their OpenRAN technology.

They are among the first places in the UK to receive the boost.

Andrea Donà, Vodafone’s chief network officer in the UK, said: “This new technology is helping us to deliver 4G coverage to new areas.

"With OpenRAN, we can bring 4G coverage to some of our most remote and rural communities for the first time, helping to give more people a digital connection and closing the digital divide.

"As part of our network modernisation programme, we will continue to invest in our network across Norfolk to ensure it continues to benefit from our best network."

The company's network modernisation programme will see Vodafone retire its 3G network in 2023 and replace coverage with strengthened 4G and 5G services.

