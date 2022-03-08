Sustainable lingerie company going from strength to strength

A sustainable lingerie company is going from strength to strength offering products unique to the market.

Rosie Musgrave, 33, opened Beautifully Buxom in Loddon, Norfolk, in July 2021.

Her current loungewear range has an ethos of sustainability with one size fitting multiple women's sizes which also appeals to women who fluctuate in size.

Miss Musgrave is now looking to branch out into clothing and underwear ranges, working with local businesses and UK manufacturers.

While a relatively new business, she has welcomed the local support for the business.

Rosie Musgrave, owns Beautifully Buxom in Loddon. - Credit: Beautifully Buxom

She said: "The inspiration behind setting up the business was because I struggled to find a good fit for years on end and saw a gap in the market.

"I used to work for Ann Summers and from years working with customers I realised they had the same issues as well.

"So I decided to take a risk and set up my own business purely from frustration about the gap in the market."

Miss Musgrave has been able to work with local based businesses and women. - Credit: Beautifully Buxom

Like any new business, Miss Musgrave has faced a slow start to things because of the economic effects of Covid.

But her business is growing from strength to strength as she plans to launch some future underwear ranges.

Miss Musgrave also does independent bra fitting for local women who come from all over Norfolk and Suffolk as well as home visits for women unable to get to the Loddon store.

There are plans to expand the range of products. - Credit: Beautifully Buxom

"My business is unique because I get to work with local businesses to design products, local women and a manufacturer based in Wales," she said.

"Many women who work for me were previously made redundant by companies and they have lots of experience which is great.

"I like to highlight that the business is all inclusive, aimed at women of all different sizes and shapes who can celebrate and embrace their bodies wearing my products.

"My aim for the future is to keep rising to the challenges of running a small business and seeing it through.

"The various future ranges are all in the pipeline so for any woman looking at buying and investing in a business with sustainability at its heart, look no further."