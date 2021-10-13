Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Business

Toolstation opens new store in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:20 PM October 13, 2021   
The new Toolstation in Smallgate, Beccles.

The new Toolstation store in Smallgate, Beccles. - Credit: Toolstation

A national tool supplier is set to open a new store in Beccles, bringing seven new jobs to the town.

Toolstation is opening the store in Smallgate as part of a drive to open more than 60 new branches in 2021. 

New store manager Rachel Higgins said: "We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.” 

The store will stock a wide range of leading brands and trade products to provide trade, DIYers, and homebuilders with tools and more.

There will also be a click and collect service available in-store.

You may also want to watch:

The store will be open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm, Saturday from 7am to 7pm, and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  2. 2 HGV driver faces trial after death of great-grandmother
  3. 3 Plans to extend town's cemetery could see 1,000 extra burial plots
  1. 4 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
  2. 5 New brewery restaurant opens for tapas nights, afternoon tea and more 
  3. 6 Figures reveal allegations of sexual assault made against Suffolk police
  4. 7 New artisan business showcases ART of good taste 
  5. 8 Woman's body found at Loddon home
  6. 9 'Brilliant to witness': Kickstart success for Suffolk Libraries
  7. 10 Mother shares daughter's crippling battle with Tourette's that has required air ambulance treatment
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Hurren set a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon

Runner breaks marathon World Record - dressed as a cheerleader

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Metfield pig farmer Peter Mortimer is culling his herd amid mounting financial pressures and a workforce crisis

Farming

Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The man became stuck underneath the tractor in Holton Road, near Halesworth

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to tractor crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay, East Suffolk.

Leisure centre pool closed due to flooding

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon