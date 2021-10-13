Toolstation opens new store in Beccles

Published: 2:20 PM October 13, 2021

The new Toolstation store in Smallgate, Beccles. - Credit: Toolstation

A national tool supplier is set to open a new store in Beccles, bringing seven new jobs to the town.

Toolstation is opening the store in Smallgate as part of a drive to open more than 60 new branches in 2021.

New store manager Rachel Higgins said: "We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

The store will stock a wide range of leading brands and trade products to provide trade, DIYers, and homebuilders with tools and more.

There will also be a click and collect service available in-store.

You may also want to watch:

The store will be open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm, Saturday from 7am to 7pm, and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.