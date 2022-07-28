Town's new artisan market hailed a success after launch

A town's newest market was hailed a success after a roaring trade on opening day.

Around a dozen stalls gathered around the Bungay Butter Cross on Saturday, July 23 for the launch of an artisan street market programme.

Chair of the Bungay Events and Business Association Didy Ward, who was selling her handmade jewellery at the market, said: "Bungay is known for its street markets and we are delighted that a new Saturday Producer’s Market is taking place on the last Saturday of the month, with the next two already booked in and more dates for the autumn and winter to follow.

Bungay Town Crier Martin Payne officially opened the new market. - Credit: Didy Ward

"We welcome any initiative that sees Bungay buzzing and congratulate the Town Trust on this new and exciting market.

"It is a wonderful way of showcasing what local producers make and do and a great opportunity as a first step to selling for any new business."

The monthly Saturday market will take place alongside the town's traditional Thursday market.

Bungay's new artisan Saturday markets launched this month - Credit: Didy Ward

Organised by Emma Beese and Bungay Town Trust, with support from East Suffolk and Bungay Town councils, the event was the latest projects promoted by the town's business campaigner Lucy Walker, who passed away earlier this month.

There will be no pitch fee for traders in 2022 in an attempt to incentivise stallholders to take part.

The next markets will take place on August 27 and September 24.

Anyone interested in having a stall should email bungaysaturdaymarkets@gmail.com.